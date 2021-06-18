Main content
Iranians vote in presidential poll marred by bans
All but one of the four candidates to succeed Hassan Rouhani are regarded as hardliners
Dissidents and some reformists have called for a boycott, saying the barring of several contenders left Mr Raisi with no serious competition.
Also in the programme: Japan's chief Covid-19 advisor said having no fans would be the least risky option, days before the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics decide whether to allow spectators into events; and we hear what a newly found species of ancient giant rhino looked like.
(Photo: An Iranian woman holds a document after voting during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran. Credit: Reuters).
