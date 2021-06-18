All but one of the four candidates to succeed Hassan Rouhani are regarded as hardliners

Dissidents and some reformists have called for a boycott, saying the barring of several contenders left Mr Raisi with no serious competition.

Also in the programme: Japan's chief Covid-19 advisor said having no fans would be the least risky option, days before the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics decide whether to allow spectators into events; and we hear what a newly found species of ancient giant rhino looked like.

(Photo: An Iranian woman holds a document after voting during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran. Credit: Reuters).