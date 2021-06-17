Main content

Hong Kong cracks down on pro-democracy paper

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The future of Hong Kong's main pro-democracy news outlet, Apple Daily, is in doubt after the police arrested its most senior editors and froze its bank account. The authorities said some of the newspaper's reporting had broken the national security law.

Also on the programme; we’ll get reaction to the meeting of President Biden and President Putin; and we speak to the International Criminal Court’s new Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan QC

(Picture: Police arrive at the Apple Daily offices Credit: Getty Images)

Biden and Putin say summit was 'constructive'

17/06/2021 20:06 GMT

