Biden and Putin say summit was ‘constructive’

The leaders meet for first time

The two leaders met in Geneva and discussed issues such as human rights, cyber security and Ukraine. Both leaders have spoken positively of the talks. We’ll have an assessment from both sides.

Also in the programme: is starvation being used as a weapon in Tigray? And we hear from the wife of an imprisoned opposition candidate who’d hoped to run in elections in Nicaragua.

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden at the end of a news conference after the U.S.-Russia summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. Credit: Peter Klaunzer/ Pool via REUTERS)

