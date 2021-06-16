Main content

Putin and Biden meet at much-anticipated summit

US and Russian leaders meet face-to-face in Switzerland.

The talks in Geneva come at a time when both sides describe relations as being at rock bottom. The discussions are set to include arms control and the US allegations of Russian cyber-attacks.

Also on the programme: the case for compulsory vaccinations for care workers worldwide; and we look ahead to the elections in Iran.

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they arrive for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June 2021.Credit: Loeb/ Pool/ Reuters)

