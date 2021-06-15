Israeli nationalists march through East Jerusalem to celebrate its annexation more than 50 years ago. It marks a test for the new Israeli government.

Hard-line nationalist Israelis have been marching through parts of East Jerusalem to mark the annexation of the area by Israel more than 50 years ago. We hear from a minister in the coalition on what he makes of the march and what to expect from an Israel under new management.

Also on the programme: the longest Arctic expedition produces one of the most worrying warnings on climate change; and ahead of the Biden-Putin summit, what is it the Russian leader wants?

(Picture: Organisers of the event insisted that participants had a right to march through Jerusalem. Credit: Reuters)