Israeli ultra-nationalists are preparing to march in occupied East Jerusalem in an event that Palestinians have branded a provocation.

Also in the programme: The United States and the European Union have resolved a long-running trade dispute over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers.

And researchers in Cambridge University say the early warning signs of self-harm in children can appear almost a decade before it starts.

(Photo: The annual Jerusalem Day flag march marks Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967. Credit: EPA)