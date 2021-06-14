NATO holds its first summit with Joe Biden as leader of its most powerful member.

NATO holds its first summit with Joe Biden as leader of its most powerful member. But how does this old military alliance deal with all the new threats? NATO's Secretary General talks to us about China, cyber and space.......as well as the threat from Russia.

Also in the programme: the small US biotech company that's produced a powerful new COVID vaccine; and the British Prime Minister announces pandemic restrictions will now stay until at least mid-July.

