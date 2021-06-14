Main content

President Biden's first NATO summit

NATO holds its first summit with Joe Biden as leader of its most powerful member.

NATO holds its first summit with Joe Biden as leader of its most powerful member. But how does this old military alliance deal with all the new threats? NATO's Secretary General talks to us about China, cyber and space.......as well as the threat from Russia.

Also in the programme: the small US biotech company that's produced a powerful new COVID vaccine; and the British Prime Minister announces pandemic restrictions will now stay until at least mid-July.

(Image: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021/ Credit: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Israel's new Prime Minister promises to unite nation

Next

Newshour

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.