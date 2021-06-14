Main content

Israel's new Prime Minister promises to unite nation

Israel's new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, has promised to unite a nation frayed by years of political stalemate

Israel's new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, has promised to unite a nation frayed by years of political stalemate. He succeeds Benjamin Netanyahu, who was forced out of office after 12 years.

Also in the programme: The trial of Aung San Suu Kyi has begun in Myanmar, four months after her government was overthrown by the military. And two Americans have told a Japanese court they helped smuggle the former head of Nissan out of Japan.

(Photo: Naftali Bennett's support became crucial for the formation of a coalition government after the last election. Credit: AFP)

