Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after its parliament voted in a new coalition government. The right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett has been sworn in as prime minister, leading a "government of change".

Also in the programme: The G7 nations have agreed to step up action on climate change and renewed a pledge to raise $100bn a year to help poor countries cut carbon emissions; and we look at the work of intimacy coordinators in the film industry.

(Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a special session of the Knesset held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government. Credit: Reuters.)