Israeli parliament to vote for new government
New Israeli coalition set to oust current PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel's parliament is expected to approve the formation of a new government, a coalition of parties that has a majority of one seat. Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett is poised to become PM in a power-sharing deal with a centrist leader.
Also on the programme: the role of climate negotiations in the ongoing G7 summit in Cornwall, England; and we hear from an intimacy coordinator about consent on a film set.
(Photo: Israeli coalition party leaders meet in the Knesset ahead of the vote of confidence.Credit: Courtesy/Ariel Zandberg )
Today 12:06GMT
