Israeli parliament to vote for new government

New Israeli coalition set to oust current PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's parliament is expected to approve the formation of a new government, a coalition of parties that has a majority of one seat. Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett is poised to become PM in a power-sharing deal with a centrist leader.

Also on the programme: the role of climate negotiations in the ongoing G7 summit in Cornwall, England; and we hear from an intimacy coordinator about consent on a film set.

(Photo: Israeli coalition party leaders meet in the Knesset ahead of the vote of confidence.Credit: Courtesy/Ariel Zandberg )

G7 summit: Spending plan to rival China adopted

Newshour

