Leaders of the G7 major economies also committed to a new plan to stop future pandemics.

G7 leaders seeking to rival China have adopted a plan to support lower- and middle-income countries in building better infrastructure. In a statement at their summit in the English county of Cornwall, the G7 leaders said they would offer a "values-driven, high-standard and transparent" partnership. However, details of how the plan will be financed remain unclear.

Also in the programme: In Nigeria crowds have gathered to protest about worsening violence and a ban on Twitter; and we have a listen to the music that has defined Myanmar’s anti-coup protests.

(Photo: Prime Minister Boris Johnson next to US President Joe Biden in Carbis Bay, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Credit: PA).