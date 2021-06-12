Main content
G7: Leaders to unveil global anti-pandemic action plan
World leaders to sign up to measures to tackle future pandemics
G7 leaders are expected to sign up to measures to tackle future pandemics. On the second day of their summit in Cornwall, they will issue a declaration that sets out a series of measures. The aim is to slash the time needed to develop vaccines to under 100 days.
Also in the programme: the US Justice Department will investigate attempts by officials in the Trump administration to seize the phone records of leading Democrats; and the music of protest in Myanmar.
(photo: G7 leaders in Cornwall)
Today 12:06GMT
