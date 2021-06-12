G7 leaders are expected to sign up to measures to tackle future pandemics. On the second day of their summit in Cornwall, they will issue a declaration that sets out a series of measures. The aim is to slash the time needed to develop vaccines to under 100 days.

Also in the programme: the US Justice Department will investigate attempts by officials in the Trump administration to seize the phone records of leading Democrats; and the music of protest in Myanmar.

(photo: G7 leaders in Cornwall)