G7: Leaders to unveil global anti-pandemic action plan

World leaders to sign up to measures to tackle future pandemics

G7 leaders are expected to sign up to measures to tackle future pandemics. On the second day of their summit in Cornwall, they will issue a declaration that sets out a series of measures. The aim is to slash the time needed to develop vaccines to under 100 days.

Also in the programme: the US Justice Department will investigate attempts by officials in the Trump administration to seize the phone records of leading Democrats; and the music of protest in Myanmar.

(photo: G7 leaders in Cornwall)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

G7 leaders attend reception with Queen Elizabeth

12/06/2021 20:06 GMT

  Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.