G7 leaders attend reception with Queen Elizabeth

The Queen has been hosting G7 leaders at the Eden Project, an indoor rainforest centre.

The leaders of seven of the world's wealthiest countries have attended a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth. It follows the beginning of talks at the G7 summit with a focus on the pandemic and climate change. G7 countries have pledged a billion doses of vaccines for poorer nations. So how do those vaccine pledges sound to those taking a global view of the pandemic ? We speak to David Nabarro from the WHO. Also: UNICEF warns that 33,000 children are at risk of death from hunger in Tigray; and how pointy-toed shoes led to surge in bunions in medieval times.

(Photo: Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill as she attends a reception at the Eden Project with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and G7 leaders. Credit: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

G7 leaders meet in Cornwall

Newshour

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

