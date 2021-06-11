The leaders of seven of the world's wealthiest countries have attended a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth. It follows the beginning of talks at the G7 summit with a focus on the pandemic and climate change. G7 countries have pledged a billion doses of vaccines for poorer nations. So how do those vaccine pledges sound to those taking a global view of the pandemic ? We speak to David Nabarro from the WHO. Also: UNICEF warns that 33,000 children are at risk of death from hunger in Tigray; and how pointy-toed shoes led to surge in bunions in medieval times.

(Photo: Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill as she attends a reception at the Eden Project with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and G7 leaders. Credit: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire)