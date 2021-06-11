Main content

G7 leaders meet in Cornwall

Global leaders are meeting in the English region of Cornwall for the first gathering since the start of the pandemic.

Global leaders are meeting in the English region of Cornwall for the first such gathering since the start of the pandemic. Will they step up on vaccines and climate change? We hear from a Big Pharma representative and a public health activist on whether COVID vaccine patents need to be waived.

Also in the programme, the UN human rights chief warns of further bloodshed in Myanmar amid a military build-up.

And as Hong Kong's film censors get new powers under the national security law, what will the impact be on the territory's film industry?

(Photo shows the UK"s Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeting France"s President Emmanuel Macron as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Credit: Reuters)

