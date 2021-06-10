The US President made the announcement ahead of the G7 summit in the UK.

Ahead of the G7 summit, President Joe Biden announced plans to donate half a billion Pfizer vaccine doses to over 90 of the world's poorest countries. We’ll hear from former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown about what he thinks the G7 should do to ensure effective vaccine distribution. Also in the programme: Amnesty International has produced a new report with more evidence of human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang province; and how we can use cow manure in crypto-currency mining.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire)