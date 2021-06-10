Main content

President Biden meets British PM

President Biden is in the UK for the G7 summit - why is his first meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson being overshadowed by a row over Northern Ireland?

Also in the programme: the mosquito hack that can dramatically reduce cases of dengue fever; and a new film tells the story of the Zimbabwean refugees who took the world of wine by storm.

(Image: U.S. President Joe Biden waves upon arrival at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021 / Credit: Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool)

