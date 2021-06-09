Four potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega have now been arrested in Nicaragua, in what some have called a hunt for critics of the president. In response, the US has imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguans close to the leadership.

Also in the programme: El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender, making it the first country to use it as an official national currency; and two accounts from Belarus on what it's like to fall foul of the authorities - the arts organiser separated from her family and the student writing from prison.

(Photo: Félix Maradiaga was planning to run as an opposition candidate in the November presidential election. He spoke to reporters outside the public prosecutor's office prior to his arrest. Credit: Reuters)