Opposition leaders arrested in Nicaragua

Four potential challengers to President Ortega have now been arrested.

Four potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega have now been arrested in Nicaragua, in what some have called a hunt for critics of the president. In response, the US has imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguans close to the leadership.

Also in the programme: El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender, making it the first country to use it as an official national currency; and two accounts from Belarus on what it's like to fall foul of the authorities - the arts organiser separated from her family and the student writing from prison.

(Photo: Félix Maradiaga was planning to run as an opposition candidate in the November presidential election. He spoke to reporters outside the public prosecutor's office prior to his arrest. Credit: Reuters)

Can the US rebuild trust among its allies?

Newshour

Newshour

