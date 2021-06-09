The US charm offensive by the Biden administration ahead of this weekend's G7 summit centres around a fairly simple message: that America is back after four years of looking inwards and ready to engage with its international partners. But how easy will that be given the damage done to many of its key alliances? We hear from President Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan - a key foreign policy aide.

Also on the programme: Allegations that some of the richest people in the US pay little or no income tax; and the new threat of explosive-laden drones facing international forces in Iraq.

(Photo: National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House Credit: EPA/Yuri Gripas)