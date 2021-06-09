Main content

Can the US rebuild trust among its allies?

America pledges to engage with world powers on Covid19, the economy and climate change

The US charm offensive by the Biden administration ahead of this weekend's G7 summit centres around a fairly simple message: that America is back after four years of looking inwards and ready to engage with its international partners. But how easy will that be given the damage done to many of its key alliances? We hear from President Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan - a key foreign policy aide.

Also on the programme: Allegations that some of the richest people in the US pay little or no income tax; and the new threat of explosive-laden drones facing international forces in Iraq.

(Photo: National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House Credit: EPA/Yuri Gripas)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ratko Mladic: UN court upholds life sentence

Next

Newshour

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.