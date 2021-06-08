Ratko Mladic: UN court upholds life sentence
The former Bosnian Serb military leader had appealed his genocide conviction
The former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic is to spend the rest of his life behind bars after losing his appeal against a genocide conviction. A UN tribunal in The Hague confirmed his responsibility for the systematic campaign to carve out a greater Serbia from the fragments of Yugoslavia at the expense of Muslims and Croats. We hear from the prosecutor who led the case against Ratko Mladic.
Also in the programme: hundreds of suspects are arrested around the world after they spent years communicating on an app developed by the FBI to entrap them; and can supersonic planes ever be environmentally sustainable?
(Image: Ratko Mladic at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague. Credit: EPA/Jerry Lampen / POOL)
