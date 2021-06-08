The former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic is to spend the rest of his life behind bars after losing his appeal against a genocide conviction. A UN tribunal in The Hague confirmed his responsibility for the systematic campaign to carve out a greater Serbia from the fragments of Yugoslavia at the expense of Muslims and Croats. We hear from the prosecutor who led the case against Ratko Mladic.

Also in the programme: hundreds of suspects are arrested around the world after they spent years communicating on an app developed by the FBI to entrap them; and can supersonic planes ever be environmentally sustainable?

(Image: Ratko Mladic at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague. Credit: EPA/Jerry Lampen / POOL)