Anom: FBI app lures global criminals into police arms
Targets included drug gangs and people with links to the mafia
More than 800 suspected criminals have been arrested worldwide after being tricked into using an FBI-run encrypted messaging app. Drugs, weapons, luxury vehicles and cash were also seized in the operation, which was conducted across more than a dozen countries.
Also in the programme: UN court ruling on former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic's appeal against his conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity; and, on World Ocean Day, we look into the causes for the so called ‘sea snot’ spreading in the sea in north western Turkey.
(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference about Operation Ironside operation in Sydney, Australia. Credit: EPA).
