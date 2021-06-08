More than 800 suspected criminals have been arrested worldwide after being tricked into using an FBI-run encrypted messaging app. Drugs, weapons, luxury vehicles and cash were also seized in the operation, which was conducted across more than a dozen countries.

Also in the programme: UN court ruling on former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic's appeal against his conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity; and, on World Ocean Day, we look into the causes for the so called ‘sea snot’ spreading in the sea in north western Turkey.

(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference about Operation Ironside operation in Sydney, Australia. Credit: EPA).