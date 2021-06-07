The first new treatment for Alzheimer's for nearly 20 years has been approved by regulators in the United States, but there has been controversy around aducanumab. Also in the programme: Google agrees to change its advertising model after France fines it a quarter of a billion dollars; and what space travel does to your world-view.

(Picture: Aldo Ceresa, who took part in the international trials of aducanumab Credit: BBC)