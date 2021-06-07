Main content

US regulators approve new Alzheimer's drug

Aducanumab targets the cause rather than symptoms.

The first new treatment for Alzheimer's for nearly 20 years has been approved by regulators in the United States, but there has been controversy around aducanumab. Also in the programme: Google agrees to change its advertising model after France fines it a quarter of a billion dollars; and what space travel does to your world-view.

(Picture: Aldo Ceresa, who took part in the international trials of aducanumab Credit: BBC)

