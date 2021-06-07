The campaign was one of the bloodiest with more than 90 politicians killed

Many voters say the president failed to boost the economy and curb crime. A severed head was lobbed into a polling station and five workers were killed on the eve of the vote. The election was seen as a referendum on the government of 67-year-old Mr López Obrador, who is almost half-way through a six-year term.

Also on the programme: We will look at the results of Peru's Presidential election; hear a report from Texas, on the anniversary of the murder of a black man which sparked outrage, but whose name has largely been forgotten - James Byrd Junior and an investigation into sexual assault inside the Afghan police force.

(Picture: A man casts his vote at a polling station during mid-term elections in Morelia, Mexico Credit: Reuters/Alan Ortega)