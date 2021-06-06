Mexicans vote in mid-term elections after a wave of political assassinations, and as the economy reels from the pandemic.

Also in the programme: leading Palestinian activists are detained for questioning in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, and a new memorial to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day is unveiled in Normandy, France.

(Image: a community police officer keeps watch near a polling station as people queue to vote during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)