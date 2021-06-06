Main content

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

El Salvador's president says he will make the Bitcoin crypto-currency legal tender in the country. If his plan is backed by congress, the Central American country would be first in the world to formally adopt the digital currency.

The head of Israel's internal security service has warned that extreme political rhetoric on social media could lead to bloodshed.

And, a memorial honouring soldiers who died under British command on D-Day - and in the fighting that followed - has been unveiled in France on the 77th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

(Photo credit: Reuters)

