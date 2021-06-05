G7 finance ministers have agreed that multinational firms should pay at least 15% tax.

Finance ministers of the G7 group of advanced economies have agreed that multinational companies should pay at least 15% in tax. How will the deal be received in the United States, and will it be passed by Congress? And what will the impact be on countries such as Ireland that currently offer firms lower rates of corporation tax?

Also in the programme: a judge in California overturns a 32-year ban on assault weapons; and the detained novelist who has redefined Uyghur literature.

(Photo: The G7 attendees posed for photos at Lancaster House. Credit: PA Media)