The G-7 group of leading economies has reached a deal on taxing multinational companies. Finance ministers from the group, meeting in London, have agreed to a minimum tax of 15%, in a deal described by the British finance minister as an historic agreement to reform the global tax system.

Also in the programme: It's 40 years since the first case of AIDS was reported and; we hear an astonishing account of the suffering in the embattled Tigray region of Ethiopia from a photo journalist who's just returned from there.

(Picture: Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak (R) and David Malpass (L), president of the World Bank Group at the G7 summit in London, UK. Credit: EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL)