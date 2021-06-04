Main content

Facebook suspends Trump accounts for two years

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Facebook has suspended Donald Trump for two years from its platforms. Facebook said Mr Trump's actions were "a severe violation of our rules". Mr Trump said the move was "an insult" to the millions who voted for him in last year's presidential election.

Uncertainty over the forthcoming presidential elections in Iran -- is the Supreme Leader having second thoughts about the list of candidates?

How likely are the world's leading economies to agree to a minimum level of tax for business profit?

And the woman who felt she had no choice but to leave Belarus.

