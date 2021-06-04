Thousands of police are patrolling the streets of Hong Kong to stop people commemorating the anniversary of the 1989 massacre in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Chow Hang-tung, a leading pro-democracy activist who helps organise the annual vigil, has also been detained.

Also in the programme: Another video is released of the detained Belarusian blogger, Roman Protasevich - we'll hear from an American senator who has just met opposition leaders in the region; and the swimmer from Myanmar who has given up his chance of glory at the Tokyo Olympics to protest against the military coup.

(Image: Vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Chow Hang-tung. Credit: Reuters//Lam Yik)