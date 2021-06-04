Hong Kong: Tiananmen activist arrested on anniversary
Hong Kong police are trying to prevent commemorations of Tiananmen Square anniversary
Thousands of police are patrolling the streets of Hong Kong to stop people commemorating the anniversary of the 1989 massacre in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Chow Hang-tung, a leading pro-democracy activist who helps organise the annual vigil, has also been detained.
Also in the programme: Another video is released of the detained Belarusian blogger, Roman Protasevich - we'll hear from an American senator who has just met opposition leaders in the region; and the swimmer from Myanmar who has given up his chance of glory at the Tokyo Olympics to protest against the military coup.
(Image: Vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Chow Hang-tung. Credit: Reuters//Lam Yik)
