We hear from senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and former State Department Middle East analyst, Aaron David Miller as Israeli opposition parties reach an agreement to form a new government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure as prime minister. Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, announced an eight-faction coalition had been formed. Under a rotation arrangement, the head of the right-wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, would serve as prime minister first before handing over to Mr Lapid.

Also on the programme: Denmark plans to defy EU norms and deport its asylum-seekers to a 'third country' while their claims are processed, we hear the reaction; President Biden agrees that the time has come for more global sharing of Covid vaccines and why NASA thinks the planet Venus finally deserves closer inspection.

(Photo: US Department of Defence Secretary Austin welcomes Israeli Defence Minister Gantz to the Pentagon Credit: European Press photo Agency)