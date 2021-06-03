Main content

A new era for US/Israel relations

How will the US view a post Benjamin Netanyahu Israel?

We hear from senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and former State Department Middle East analyst, Aaron David Miller as Israeli opposition parties reach an agreement to form a new government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure as prime minister. Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, announced an eight-faction coalition had been formed. Under a rotation arrangement, the head of the right-wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, would serve as prime minister first before handing over to Mr Lapid.

Also on the programme: Denmark plans to defy EU norms and deport its asylum-seekers to a 'third country' while their claims are processed, we hear the reaction; President Biden agrees that the time has come for more global sharing of Covid vaccines and why NASA thinks the planet Venus finally deserves closer inspection.

(Photo: US Department of Defence Secretary Austin welcomes Israeli Defence Minister Gantz to the Pentagon Credit: European Press photo Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Far-right politician set to become Israeli Prime Minister

Next

04/06/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.