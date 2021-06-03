A new era for US/Israel relations
How will the US view a post Benjamin Netanyahu Israel?
We hear from senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and former State Department Middle East analyst, Aaron David Miller as Israeli opposition parties reach an agreement to form a new government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure as prime minister. Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, announced an eight-faction coalition had been formed. Under a rotation arrangement, the head of the right-wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, would serve as prime minister first before handing over to Mr Lapid.
Also on the programme: Denmark plans to defy EU norms and deport its asylum-seekers to a 'third country' while their claims are processed, we hear the reaction; President Biden agrees that the time has come for more global sharing of Covid vaccines and why NASA thinks the planet Venus finally deserves closer inspection.
(Photo: US Department of Defence Secretary Austin welcomes Israeli Defence Minister Gantz to the Pentagon Credit: European Press photo Agency)
