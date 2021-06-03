Main content

Far-right politician set to become Israeli Prime Minister

Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right party, will lead a proposed new government

Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right party in Israel, will lead a proposed new government for two years, before giving way to his coalition partner Yair Lapid - provided the government survives that long.

Also in the programme: The Tokyo 2020 chief says the delayed Olympic games will "100%" go ahead in July; and Sri Lanka fears hundreds of tonnes of oil could leak from a stricken cargo ship off the Port of Colombo

Photo: Naftali Bennett (L) and his coalition partner Yair Lapid. Credit: Yesh Atid party handout.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

A coalition of opposition parties has been formed in Israel

Next

Newshour

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.