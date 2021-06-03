Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right party, will lead a proposed new government

Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right party in Israel, will lead a proposed new government for two years, before giving way to his coalition partner Yair Lapid - provided the government survives that long.

Also in the programme: The Tokyo 2020 chief says the delayed Olympic games will "100%" go ahead in July; and Sri Lanka fears hundreds of tonnes of oil could leak from a stricken cargo ship off the Port of Colombo

Photo: Naftali Bennett (L) and his coalition partner Yair Lapid. Credit: Yesh Atid party handout.