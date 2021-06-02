The new Israeli coalition needs support from parliament first.

After days of frantic negotiations in Israel, a coalition of opposition parties has been formed to oust the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. It still needs approval from the Knesset. Also in the programme: Hong Kong's museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Square massacre has been closed over alleged licensing and hygiene breaches; and we'll hear from the International Booker Prize winners, David Diop and translator Anna Moschovakis.

(Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement with president-elect Isaac Herzog at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. Credit: EPA/RONEN ZVULUN / POOL)