Main content

A coalition of opposition parties has been formed in Israel

The new Israeli coalition needs support from parliament first.

After days of frantic negotiations in Israel, a coalition of opposition parties has been formed to oust the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. It still needs approval from the Knesset. Also in the programme: Hong Kong's museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Square massacre has been closed over alleged licensing and hygiene breaches; and we'll hear from the International Booker Prize winners, David Diop and translator Anna Moschovakis.

(Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement with president-elect Isaac Herzog at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. Credit: EPA/RONEN ZVULUN / POOL)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Israeli opposition says coalition close

Next

03/06/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.