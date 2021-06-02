Israel's opposition leaders say that after intense negotiations, they're now closer to forming a coalition that would oust the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the politician at the centre of the effort, Yair Lapid, is yet to finalise a deal with a key figure, the far-right faction leader Naftali Bennett.

Also in the programme: US President Joe Biden suspends oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska and allegations of media censorship in Pakistan.

(Picture: Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters)