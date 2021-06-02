Main content

Israeli opposition says coalition close

Opposition leaders say they're closer to forming government that would oust Netanyahu.

Israel's opposition leaders say that after intense negotiations, they're now closer to forming a coalition that would oust the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the politician at the centre of the effort, Yair Lapid, is yet to finalise a deal with a key figure, the far-right faction leader Naftali Bennett.

Also in the programme: US President Joe Biden suspends oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska and allegations of media censorship in Pakistan.

(Picture: Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters)

