Two contrasting pictures of covid

Peru's death toll officially doubles as the UK records NO new deaths for the first time.

We hear a tale of two countries Peru & the United Kingdom, one where the death figures have doubled and another where there have been NO deaths for the first time.

Also on the programme, the racist massacre no-one talked about for most of last century - Remembering Tulsa, one hundred years on; And the campaigners in Serbia who are trying to shine a light on their country's environmental problems.

(Photo: Cemetery in Peru with Covid victims; Credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Olympic athletes start to arrive in Japan

02/06/2021 13:06 GMT

  Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.