Peru's death toll officially doubles as the UK records NO new deaths for the first time.

We hear a tale of two countries Peru & the United Kingdom, one where the death figures have doubled and another where there have been NO deaths for the first time.

Also on the programme, the racist massacre no-one talked about for most of last century - Remembering Tulsa, one hundred years on; And the campaigners in Serbia who are trying to shine a light on their country's environmental problems.

(Photo: Cemetery in Peru with Covid victims; Credit: Getty Images)