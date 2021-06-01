Main content
Two contrasting pictures of covid
Peru's death toll officially doubles as the UK records NO new deaths for the first time.
We hear a tale of two countries Peru & the United Kingdom, one where the death figures have doubled and another where there have been NO deaths for the first time.
Also on the programme, the racist massacre no-one talked about for most of last century - Remembering Tulsa, one hundred years on; And the campaigners in Serbia who are trying to shine a light on their country's environmental problems.
(Photo: Cemetery in Peru with Covid victims; Credit: Getty Images)
