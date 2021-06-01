The first international athletes arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed from a year ago because of Covid.

The first international athletes have arrived in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics - which are due to open on July the 23rd after being postponed last year. Public opinion remains firmly against holding the games and many doctors think it's a bad idea.

Also in the programme: Martin Griffiths, the UN's outgoing Special Envoy to Yemen, tells us about his latest efforts to mediate a ceasefire; Malaysia has gone into total lockdown to combat Covid-19; and can Vietnam repeat its earlier success in containing the virus with more infectious variants now causing a surge?

(Image: The Australian women’s softball team is the first squad to arrive in Japan some 50 days before the Tokyo Olympics, June 1st 2021 / Credit: EPA Wires)