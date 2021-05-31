Main content

Texas Democrats walk out over 'discriminatory' voting bill

Democrats walked out of the Texan House of Representatives, blocking a bill on voting that has been criticised as racially discriminatory.

A walkout by Democratic Party lawmakers in the US state of Texas has killed a voting law promoted by Republicans that was widely criticised as discriminatory against people of colour.
Also in the programme: WHO renames UK and other variants with Greek letters and Brazil is to host football's Copa America in two weeks' time despite its own dire Covid situation, after the pandemic forced the tournament to be moved from Argentina.

(Photo: Critics say the proposed law disproportionately affects voters from ethnic minorities. Credit: Reuters)

