Netanyahu warns coalition is a 'danger' to Israel

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns that a proposed unity government aimed at replacing him would be a danger to the country's security.

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns that a proposed unity government aimed at replacing him would be a danger to the country's security. We profile ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett who wants to unseat the Prime Minister.

Also in the programme: European politicians are angry about reports that the Danish intelligence services helped the US to spy on European allies; and why not many Chinese women will take up a new right to have three children.

(Photo: Leader of the Yemina party, Naftali Bennett, delivers a political statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, announcing he will form a government with Yair Lapid to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: EPA/ Yonatan Sindel/ pool)

