The former Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett says he will take his far-right Yamina party into a coalition government with opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose centrist party came second to Mr Netanyahu's party in elections in March.

Also in the programme: how gangs in Venezuela have taken over neighbourhoods in the capital, Caracas, as the country's president Nicolas Maduro abandons basic government functions; and thousands of government supporters hold rallies in Ethiopia.

Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his far-right rival Naftali Bennett. Credit: PA Media.