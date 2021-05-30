Main content

Netanyahu opponents in talks to replace him

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Coalition talks are underway in Israel, which could see Benjamin Netanyahu ousted as prime minister. But the main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, is running out of time to form a new government with a right-wing party. We will have the latest.

Regional leaders in West Africa are meeting to decide how to respond to the military coup in Mali - the second in less than a year - so why is the coup leader invited?

Also, the pressure facing opposition activists in Belarus.

(Photo: Benjamin Netanyahu has dominated Israeli politics for a generation. Credit: Reuters)

