Coalition talks are underway in Israel, which could see Benjamin Netanyahu ousted as prime minister. But the main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, is running out of time to form a new government with a right-wing party. We will have the latest.

Regional leaders in West Africa are meeting to decide how to respond to the military coup in Mali - the second in less than a year - so why is the coup leader invited?

Also, the pressure facing opposition activists in Belarus.

(Photo: Benjamin Netanyahu has dominated Israeli politics for a generation. Credit: Reuters)