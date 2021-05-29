A mass grave containing the remains of 215 children has been found in Canada at a former residential school set up to assimilate indigenous people. We'll hear from a native Canadian tribal chief and the Canadian Heritage Minister.

Also in the programme: people across Brazil are demonstrating against the far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic; and the impact of the pandemic on pilgrimages to Lourdes.

(Picture: The Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia once housed 500 children Credit: Reuters)