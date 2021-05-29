Main content

Mass grave of 215 children found in Canada

Canada mourns as remains of 215 children found at residential school.

A mass grave containing the remains of 215 children has been found in Canada at a former residential school set up to assimilate indigenous people. We'll hear from a native Canadian tribal chief and the Canadian Heritage Minister.

Also in the programme: people across Brazil are demonstrating against the far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic; and the impact of the pandemic on pilgrimages to Lourdes.

(Picture: The Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia once housed 500 children Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, South Asia, News Internet & Online only

More episodes

Previous

Belarusian opposition leader calls for global protests

Next

30/05/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, South Asia, News Internet & Online only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.