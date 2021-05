The Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, calls for protests worldwide following detention of journalist Roman Protasevich on the first anniversary of the arrest of her husband.

Also in the programme: Mali names coup leader as interim president; and how to rebuild Gaza without benefiting Hamas?

(Photo: Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya during a protest. Credit: EPA/JEROEN JUMELET).