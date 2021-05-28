Main content

German former minister on Namibia genocide: 'We owe it to the victims’

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

German former minister Heidemarie Wieczorek-Zeul tells Newshour why its so important for victims and their decendants of the Herero to receive an apology for committing genocide during its colonial occupation of Namibia. A German Namibian farmer also explains why he thinks the financial compensation does not go far enough. Also on the programme, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits British premier Boris Johnson and we hear from Belarus where the BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford asks, what do you do when the whole world has seems to have turned against you?
( Pic credit: EPA)

