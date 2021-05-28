Main content

Germany officially recognises colonial-era Namibia genocide

Germany has formally recognised that it committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule more than a century ago, and promised more than a billion dollars in development aid.

Also in the programme: President Putin is due to meet the leader of Belarus, amid a growing row with the West over the interception of an airliner that was forced to land in Minsk. And the Hong Kong media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, has been given an additional six month jail term for taking part in a pro-democracy rally.

(Photo:Captives taken after the Herero rebellion were either killed or subjected to appalling brutality. Credit: Getty Images)

