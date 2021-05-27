French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Rwandans to forgive France for its role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide in which about 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus died.

Also on the programme: We remember Eric Carle, author of the children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar; President Biden pledges to cut carbon emissions by a half by 2030 - we hear from an ally of his in the Senate whether that's achievable.

(Photo: President Macron laid a wreath in Kigali. Credit: AFP)