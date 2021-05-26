Climate activists have won a ground breaking ruling in a Dutch court against the oil giant Shell. Friends of the Earth, which launched the case, said the verdict was an enormous victory for millions of people threatened by climate change.

The court ruled that Shell must cut its greenhouse gas emissions by almost half by the end of the decade, compared with 2019 levels.

Also on the programme: We get reaction following an explosive day of evidence from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former advisor; and the latest on the Palestinian families threatened with expulsion from their homes in East Jerusalem by Jewish settler groups.

(Picture: Shell tanker, Credit: Getty Images)