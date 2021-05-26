Main content

Belarusian president accuses arrested couple of terrorism

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Alexander Lukashenko says opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and Russian student Sofia Sapega are agents of the West. The couple were arrested after their passenger flight was diverted - escorted by a military jet - to the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Also in the programme: A corruption trial begins in South Africa against the former president Jacob Zuma; and Syria holds presidential elections condemned by Western powers as 'neither free nor fair'.

Plus a major new exhibition setting out thousands of years of Iranian art and culture at the Victoria and Albert museum in London.

Photo: Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega in custody in Belarus. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US Secretary of State holds Israeli-Palestinian talks

Next

26/05/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.