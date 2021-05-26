Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Alexander Lukashenko says opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and Russian student Sofia Sapega are agents of the West. The couple were arrested after their passenger flight was diverted - escorted by a military jet - to the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Also in the programme: A corruption trial begins in South Africa against the former president Jacob Zuma; and Syria holds presidential elections condemned by Western powers as 'neither free nor fair'.

Plus a major new exhibition setting out thousands of years of Iranian art and culture at the Victoria and Albert museum in London.

Photo: Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega in custody in Belarus. Credit: Reuters.