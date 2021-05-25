The European Union has banned Belarusian airlines from European skies after flight diversion and dissident journalist arrest, and promises further economic sanctions. Latvia’s President, Egils Levits, tells Newshour that he welcomes the decision and it will be effective.

Also in the programme: One year on from George Floyd’s death; and the detention of Mali's president and prime minister prompt concerns of a new military coup.

(Photo: A Belarusian airlines Belavia plane is seen on an airfield in the National airport outside Minsk, Belarus, 26 March 2012 (reissued 24 May 2021). Credit: EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich)