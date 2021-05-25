Main content

EU agrees new sanctions on Belarus

EU bans Belarusian airlines after flight diversion and dissident journalist arrest

The European Union has banned Belarusian airlines from European skies after flight diversion and dissident journalist arrest, and promises further economic sanctions. Latvia’s President, Egils Levits, tells Newshour that he welcomes the decision and it will be effective.

Also in the programme: One year on from George Floyd’s death; and the detention of Mali's president and prime minister prompt concerns of a new military coup.

(Photo: A Belarusian airlines Belavia plane is seen on an airfield in the National airport outside Minsk, Belarus, 26 March 2012 (reissued 24 May 2021). Credit: EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU promises tough action as Belarus accused of hijacking plane

Next

25/05/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.