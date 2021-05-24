Main content

EU promises tough action as Belarus accused of hijacking plane

EU leaders demand the release of dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich, arrested when a commercial flight was diverted to Minsk

The European Union is demanding the release of dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich, arrested when a commercial flight was diverted to Minsk on Sunday. Mr Protasevich appeared in a short online video when he confessed to organising protests. His father, Dmitri, told the BBC he feared his son may be tortured and could face the death penalty.
Also in the programme: More than 20 people arrested in Ghana accused of promoting a gay agenda; and American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is 80.

Photo: Protest against detention of Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich in Warsaw; Credit: Reuters.

