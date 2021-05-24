Belarus claimed there was a bomb threat to the Ryanair flight, which was heading for Lithuania, and scrambled a fighter plane to force the passanger jet to land in Minsk. Police detained journalist Roman Protasevich when passengers disembarked. Before the plane landed he told people on the flight he feared he would face the death penalty in Belarus.

Also in the programme: Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court in the capital Naypyadaw for the first time since she was ousted in a military coup in February; and how a political dispute in Samoa left the new Prime Minister locked out of the parliament building where her swearing-in ceremony was due to take place.

Photo: Journalist Roman Protasevich pictured in 2017. Credit: EPA