Belarus diverts Ryanair flight to arrest journalist, says opposition

A Ryanair plane was diverted to Belarus, and a opposition journalist on board was arrested

Reports say Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, personally despatched a fighter jet to divert the Ryanair plane whose pilots were told there was a bomb on board. The opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich, was arrested on landing. European nations have reacted with outrage, accusing Belarus of "state terrorism" and demanding punishment.

Also in the programme: India has reported more than 8,800 cases of deadly "black fungus" in a growing epidemic of the disease. And a cable car has plunged to the ground in northern Italy, killing fourteen people.

(Photo:The Ryanair flight landing in Vilnius, its original destination, more than six hours after its scheduled arrival time. Credit: Reuters)

