Belarus diverts Ryanair flight to arrest journalist, says opposition
A Ryanair plane was diverted to Belarus, and a opposition journalist on board was arrested
Reports say Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, personally despatched a fighter jet to divert the Ryanair plane whose pilots were told there was a bomb on board. The opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich, was arrested on landing. European nations have reacted with outrage, accusing Belarus of "state terrorism" and demanding punishment.
Also in the programme: India has reported more than 8,800 cases of deadly "black fungus" in a growing epidemic of the disease. And a cable car has plunged to the ground in northern Italy, killing fourteen people.
(Photo:The Ryanair flight landing in Vilnius, its original destination, more than six hours after its scheduled arrival time. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service