DR Congo volcano erupts
Thousands of people fled their homes in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the night after a large volcano erupted.
Also in the programme: new data suggests Pfizer and AZ vaccines effective against Indian variant; and police relations in the USA.
(Picture: Nyiragongo volcano erupts European Pressphoto Agency)
Today 12:06GMT
