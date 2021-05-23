Thousands of people fled their homes in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the night after a large volcano erupted.

Thousands of people fled their homes in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the night after Mount Nyiragongo erupted.

Also in the programme: new data suggests Pfizer and AZ vaccines effective against Indian variant; and police relations in the USA.

(Picture: Nyiragongo volcano erupts European Pressphoto Agency)